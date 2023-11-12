When the Anaheim Ducks take on the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Sam Carrick light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrick stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, Carrick has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Carrick has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 62 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Carrick recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:46 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 11:54 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:15 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:54 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 12:50 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 2-1

Ducks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

