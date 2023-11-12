Ryan Strome and the Anaheim Ducks will be in action on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a bet on Strome in the Ducks-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan Strome vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 15:53 on the ice per game.

Strome has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Strome has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 12 games this season, Strome has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Strome's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is a 40% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 62 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -45 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 12 Games 4 12 Points 2 2 Goals 2 10 Assists 0

