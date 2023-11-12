Will Ross Johnston Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 12?
Should you wager on Ross Johnston to light the lamp when the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnston stats and insights
- Johnston is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Johnston has no points on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 62 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.
Johnston recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:35
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:33
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|9:29
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|6:06
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:21
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|6:48
|Away
|L 2-1
Ducks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
