The New York Jets (4-4) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Jets and Raiders can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Raiders vs. Jets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jets 1 36.5 -115 -105

Raiders vs. Jets Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have played six games this season that have gone over 36.5 combined points scored.

Las Vegas' outings this season have a 43.4-point average over/under, 6.9 more points than this game's total.

The Raiders have put together a record of 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Raiders have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

This season, Las Vegas has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

New York Jets

The average total in New York's outings this year is 40.1, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Jets have covered the spread four times in eight games with a set spread.

The Jets have been moneyline favorites just once before this season and they won.

New York has played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Jets vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jets 16.5 31 19.5 6 40.1 4 8 Raiders 17.3 24 21.4 21 43.4 6 9

Raiders vs. Jets Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

The Raiders have gone over the total once in their past three contests.

The Jets have been outscored by 24 points this season (three per game), and opponents of the Raiders have outscored them by 37 points (4.1 per game).

Jets

New York has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

New York's past three games have not hit the over.

The Jets have a negative point differential on the season (-24 total points, -3 per game), as do the Raiders (-37 total points, -4.1 per game).

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 42.1 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 22.3 25.0 ATS Record 4-5-0 3-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.1 38.3 Implied Team Total AVG 22.6 23.0 22.0 ATS Record 4-3-1 3-2-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-4 2-3 1-1

