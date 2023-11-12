For their matchup against the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 8:20 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the New York Giants by the score of 30-6.

The Jets enter this matchup following a 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent outing.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jakob Johnson FB Concussion Questionable Greg Van Roten OG Biceps Limited Participation In Practice Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Doubtful Thayer Munford OT Neck Limited Participation In Practice Divine Deablo LB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Luke Masterson LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Austin Hooper TE Calf Limited Participation In Practice Brian Hoyer QB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Robert Spillane LB Hand Full Participation In Practice Marcus Peters CB Knee Questionable Davante Adams WR NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jeremy Ruckert TE Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Hip Out Billy Turner OT Finger Out Chazz Surratt LB Ankle Out Quincy Williams LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Allen Lazard WR Knee Limited Participation In Practice Will McDonald IV DL Ankle Questionable

Raiders vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: NBC

NBC

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (275.6), but they've been better defensively, ranking 16th in the NFL with 330.9 total yards ceded per contest.

With 17.3 points per game on offense, the Raiders rank 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, allowing 21.4 points per contest.

The Raiders are compiling 199.4 passing yards per game on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 192.2 passing yards per game (eighth-ranked) on defense.

Las Vegas has plenty of room to improve in the running game, as it ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (76.1) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (138.7).

The Raiders have struggled in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of -6 is third-worst in the NFL.

Raiders vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jets (-1)

Jets (-1) Moneyline: Jets (-115), Raiders (-105)

Jets (-115), Raiders (-105) Total: 36.5 points

