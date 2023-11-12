Raiders vs. Jets Injury Report — Week 10
For their matchup against the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 8:20 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) have 11 players on the injury report.
The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the New York Giants by the score of 30-6.
The Jets enter this matchup following a 27-6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent outing.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Greg Van Roten
|OG
|Biceps
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kolton Miller
|OT
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Thayer Munford
|OT
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Brian Hoyer
|QB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Hand
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marcus Peters
|CB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Davante Adams
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
New York Jets Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Duane Brown
|OT
|Hip
|Out
|Billy Turner
|OT
|Finger
|Out
|Chazz Surratt
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Quincy Williams
|LB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will McDonald IV
|DL
|Ankle
|Questionable
Raiders vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
Raiders Season Insights
- The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (275.6), but they've been better defensively, ranking 16th in the NFL with 330.9 total yards ceded per contest.
- With 17.3 points per game on offense, the Raiders rank 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, allowing 21.4 points per contest.
- The Raiders are compiling 199.4 passing yards per game on offense this season (23rd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 192.2 passing yards per game (eighth-ranked) on defense.
- Las Vegas has plenty of room to improve in the running game, as it ranks second-worst in rushing yards per game (76.1) and second-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (138.7).
- The Raiders have struggled in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of -6 is third-worst in the NFL.
Raiders vs. Jets Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jets (-1)
- Moneyline: Jets (-115), Raiders (-105)
- Total: 36.5 points
