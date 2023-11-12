Our computer model projects a victory for the Las Vegas Raiders when they meet the New York Jets at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 8:20 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

While the Jets rank ninth in total defense with 312.0 yards allowed per game, they've been slightly worse on offense, ranking second-worst (272.9 yards per game). The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (275.6), but they've been more effective defensively, ranking 16th in the NFL with 330.9 total yards allowed per contest.

Raiders vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (+1) Toss Up (36.5) Raiders 21, Jets 16

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Las Vegas has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this year (1-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Las Vegas games have gone over the point total just twice this year.

The average total points scored in Raiders games this year (36.5) is 6.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Jets Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jets a 53.5% chance to win.

New York has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Jets have not covered the spread when favored by 1 point or more this season (in one opportunity).

So far this season, three of New York's eight games have gone over the point total.

Jets games average 40.1 total points per game this season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Raiders vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New York 16.5 19.5 15.6 19.0 18.0 20.3 Las Vegas 17.3 21.4 21.5 14.8 14.0 26.8

