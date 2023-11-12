The New York Jets (4-4) will meet the Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Jets favored by 1 point. The over/under is 35.5 in the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Jets taking on the Raiders, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Jets-Raiders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jets vs Raiders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Raiders have had the lead three times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Jets have been winning one time, have trailed six times, and have been tied one time.

New York's offense is averaging 2.1 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering seven points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In terms of second-quarter scoring, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games and have lost the second quarter in six games.

The Jets have won the second quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

New York's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Out of nine games this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost six times, and been knotted up one time.

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, New York is averaging 3.4 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering two points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Digging into fourth-quarter scoring, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in four games.

The Jets have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in four games.

New York's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Raiders vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have been winning after the first half in three games this season. The team has been losing after the first half in six games.

The Jets have been winning after the first half in one game, have been losing after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

Through nine games this year, the Raiders have won the second half four times (1-3 record in those games), lost four times (2-2), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Jets have won the second half in five games and have lost the second half in three games.

New York's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.6 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Jets or the Raiders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.