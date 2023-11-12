Best Bets, Odds for the Raiders vs. Jets Sunday Night Football Game – Week 10
The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) take on the New York Jets (4-4) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 12, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Raiders vs. Jets?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Raiders are the bet in this game. They're favored by 3.6 more points in the model than BetMGM (4.6 to 1).
- The Raiders have a 52.8% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Raiders have won 60% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (3-2).
- Las Vegas has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -112 or shorter.
- This season, the Jets have been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
- New York has entered seven games this season as the underdog by -108 or more and is 3-4 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Las Vegas (-1)
- The Raiders have gone 4-4-1 against the spread this season.
- In games it is played as 1-point favorites or more, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 3-2.
- The Jets have covered the spread four times this season (4-3-1).
- In games this year when an underdog by 1 point or more, New York is 4-3 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (35.5)
- The two teams average a combined 1.7 less points per game, 33.8 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 35.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 40.9 points per game, 5.4 more than the point total in this game.
- Las Vegas has gone over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).
- The teams have hit the over in three of the Jets' eight games with a set total.
Aidan O'Connell Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|3
|174.0
|1
Zach Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|8
|200.0
|5
|16.3
|0
