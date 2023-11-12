With the Los Angeles Chargers squaring off against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Quentin Johnston a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Quentin Johnston score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnston's 24 targets have led to 14 receptions for 128 yards (16 per game).

Johnston, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Quentin Johnston Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0 Week 8 Bears 6 5 50 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 14 0

