Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 12?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Pavel Mintyukov a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mintyukov stats and insights
- In one of 13 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- Mintyukov has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 4.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are allowing 62 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|17:46
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:58
|Away
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.