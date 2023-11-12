Noah Fant will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Washington Commanders in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Fant's stat line shows 14 grabs for 226 yards. He is averaging 32.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 17 times.

Fant vs. the Commanders

Fant vs the Commanders (since 2021): 1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 8 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Washington in the 2023 season.

The Commanders have conceded a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Washington has allowed four players to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

Fant will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this week. The Commanders give up 252.7 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Commanders have allowed 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 2.1 per game. That ranks 30th in league play.

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Commanders

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Fant Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Fant has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 71.4% of his games (five of seven).

Fant has received 6.6% of his team's 259 passing attempts this season (17 targets).

He has picked up 13.3 yards per target (226 yards on 17 targets).

Fant does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

