Noah Fant was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Seattle Seahawks match up with the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. Looking for Fant's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Fant has been targeted 17 times and has 14 catches for 226 yards (16.1 per reception) and zero TDs.

Noah Fant Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Wrist

The Seahawks have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Dareke Young (LP/groin): 0 Rec Jaxon Smith-Njigba (DNP/hip): 29 Rec; 272 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 12 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Fant 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 14 226 111 0 16.1

Fant Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0 Week 7 Cardinals 1 1 25 0 Week 8 Browns 3 2 32 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

