The Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets are scheduled to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Michael Mayer get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Michael Mayer score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Mayer has tacked on 13 catches for 159 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 19 times.

Mayer does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Michael Mayer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 3 Steelers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Packers 3 2 39 0 Week 6 Patriots 6 5 75 0 Week 7 @Bears 4 2 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 1 19 0 Week 9 Giants 2 2 11 0

