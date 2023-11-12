On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Max Jones going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Jones score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Jones has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 62 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 6-3 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:30 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 9:38 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 11:34 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:02 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:07 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1 10/19/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 3-2 10/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:39 Home W 6-3 10/14/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:34 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.