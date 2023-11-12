The Anaheim Ducks, Mason McTavish included, will meet the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on McTavish's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mason McTavish vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McTavish Season Stats Insights

McTavish has averaged 17:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In five of 13 games this year, McTavish has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

McTavish has a point in 10 of 13 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

McTavish has an assist in six of 13 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that McTavish goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of McTavish having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McTavish Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 62 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-45).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 13 Games 4 14 Points 6 6 Goals 3 8 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.