Will Mason McTavish Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 12?
In the upcoming game against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Mason McTavish to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
McTavish stats and insights
- In five of 13 games this season, McTavish has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- McTavish has picked up three assists on the power play.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sharks are giving up 62 total goals (4.4 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.
McTavish recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|3
|2
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|14:20
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:29
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|10/22/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 2-1
Ducks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
