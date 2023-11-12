On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Leo Carlsson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

  • In four of nine games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Carlsson has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Carlsson's shooting percentage is 30.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

