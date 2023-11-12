On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Leo Carlsson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Carlsson has scored two goals on the power play.

Carlsson's shooting percentage is 30.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.