Will Leo Carlsson Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 12?
On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Leo Carlsson going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Carlsson stats and insights
- In four of nine games this season, Carlsson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
- Carlsson has scored two goals on the power play.
- Carlsson's shooting percentage is 30.0%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (4.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.
Ducks vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
