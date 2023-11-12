LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 122-119 win versus the Suns, James had 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Below, we look at James' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-120)

Over 23.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-141)

Over 7.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Looking to bet on one or more of James's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 117.4 points per game last season made the Trail Blazers the 23rd-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds on average last season, 14th in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allowed 27 assists per contest last season (worst in the NBA).

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

LeBron James vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 36 37 11 4 2 2 0 11/30/2022 32 31 7 8 6 1 0 10/23/2022 38 31 8 8 2 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.