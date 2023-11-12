Anthony Davis, Top Lakers Players to Watch vs. the Trail Blazers - November 12
Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) and Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) will square off on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis and Malcolm Brogdon are players to watch for the Lakers and Trail Blazers, respectively.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Lakers' Last Game
The Lakers were victorious in their most recent game against the Suns, 122-119, on Friday. LeBron James was their top scorer with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|32
|11
|6
|1
|1
|3
|D'Angelo Russell
|19
|3
|9
|0
|1
|0
|Anthony Davis
|18
|11
|4
|0
|1
|0
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis' numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12.0 boards per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- James puts up 23.0 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 14.0 points, 3.7 boards and 7.0 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Austin Reaves averages 9.7 points, 4.0 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.
