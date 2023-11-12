Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) and Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) will square off on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET. Anthony Davis and Malcolm Brogdon are players to watch for the Lakers and Trail Blazers, respectively.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers were victorious in their most recent game against the Suns, 122-119, on Friday. LeBron James was their top scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 32 11 6 1 1 3 D'Angelo Russell 19 3 9 0 1 0 Anthony Davis 18 11 4 0 1 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 2.7 assists and 12.0 boards per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 50.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

James puts up 23.0 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14.0 points, 3.7 boards and 7.0 assists per contest, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves averages 9.7 points, 4.0 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2.0 boards and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

