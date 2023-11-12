Sportsbooks have listed player props for Anthony Davis, Shaedon Sharpe and others when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 26.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -159)

The 25.7 points Davis has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Sunday (26.5).

He has averaged 12 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Get Davis gear at Fanatics!

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -141)

The 23 points LeBron James scores per game are 0.5 less than his over/under on Sunday (23.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 10.3 is 2.8 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (7.5).

James' assists average -- 7.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Sunday's over/under (6.5).

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -106)

The 21.5-point prop total for Sharpe on Sunday is 2.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 19.3.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (5.5).

Sharpe averages 2.3 assists, 2.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.