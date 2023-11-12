The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on November 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Los Angeles has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.

The 110.4 points per game the Lakers put up are only 0.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (111.1).

When Los Angeles totals more than 111.1 points, it is 2-1.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers were worse when playing at home last season, averaging 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game when playing on the road.

At home, Los Angeles gave up 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than on the road (119.4).

The Lakers made 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

