How to Watch the Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) will attempt to extend a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on November 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Trail Blazers
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Trail Blazers have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Los Angeles has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 23rd.
- The 110.4 points per game the Lakers put up are only 0.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers allow (111.1).
- When Los Angeles totals more than 111.1 points, it is 2-1.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers were worse when playing at home last season, averaging 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, Los Angeles gave up 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than on the road (119.4).
- The Lakers made 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LeBron James
|Out
|Calf
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Abductor
|Jaxson Hayes
|Questionable
|Ankle
