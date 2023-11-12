As they prepare for a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5), the Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12 at Crypto.com Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Last time out, the Lakers won on Friday 122-119 over the Suns. LeBron James' team-leading 32 points led the Lakers in the win.

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Knee Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.0 1.3 3.3 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Out Heel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Anfernee Simons: Out (Thumb), Scoot Henderson: Questionable (Ankle), Ishmail Wainright: Questionable (Calf), Robert Williams III: Out For Season (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.