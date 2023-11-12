Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-9.5
|-
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the point total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Lakers are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|0
|0%
|110.4
|216.4
|116.6
|227.7
|225.7
|Trail Blazers
|0
|0%
|106
|216.4
|111.1
|227.7
|219.5
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The 110.4 points per game the Lakers score are only 0.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.1).
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 111.1 points.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|3-6
|0-0
|3-6
|Trail Blazers
|4-4
|1-2
|4-4
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights
|Lakers
|Trail Blazers
|110.4
|106
|20
|30
|2-1
|1-0
|2-1
|0-1
|116.6
|111.1
|22
|11
|0-2
|2-1
|2-0
|2-1
