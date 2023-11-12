The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -9.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games have gone over the point total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Lakers are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won three of those games.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -450.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Lakers.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 0 0% 110.4 216.4 116.6 227.7 225.7 Trail Blazers 0 0% 106 216.4 111.1 227.7 219.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The 110.4 points per game the Lakers score are only 0.7 fewer points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.1).

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when scoring more than 111.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Lakers and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 3-6 0-0 3-6 Trail Blazers 4-4 1-2 4-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Lakers Trail Blazers 110.4 Points Scored (PG) 106 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-0 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-1 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.1 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 0-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-1 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.