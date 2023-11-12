On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) at 10:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists last season. He also sank 56.3% of his shots from the floor.

Last season, LeBron James recorded an average of 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

Christian Wood posted 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists. He made 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers last season were 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He drained 46.6% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 treys.

Austin Reaves collected 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Deandre Ayton collected 18.0 points last season, plus 1.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds.

Jerami Grant's numbers last season were 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.0% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Malcolm Brogdon put up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.0% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Robert Williams III's numbers last season were 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 74.7% from the field.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Lakers Trail Blazers 117.2 Points Avg. 113.4 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 48.2% Field Goal % 47.4% 34.6% Three Point % 36.5%

