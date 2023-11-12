Lakers vs. Trail Blazers November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers (1-2) square off against the Portland Trail Blazers (0-3) at 10:00 PM ET on SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posted 25.9 points, 12.5 boards and 2.6 assists last season. He also sank 56.3% of his shots from the floor.
- Last season, LeBron James recorded an average of 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
- Christian Wood posted 16.6 points, 7.3 boards and 1.8 assists. He made 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers last season were 17.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He drained 46.6% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.7 treys.
- Austin Reaves collected 13.0 points, 3.0 boards and 3.4 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Deandre Ayton collected 18.0 points last season, plus 1.7 assists and 10.0 rebounds.
- Jerami Grant's numbers last season were 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 40.0% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.
- Malcolm Brogdon put up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
- Shaedon Sharpe's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.0% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.
- Robert Williams III's numbers last season were 8.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 74.7% from the field.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Lakers
|Trail Blazers
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|116.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
