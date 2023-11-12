The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) are favored (by 9.5 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 113 - Trail Blazers 109

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-4.7)

Lakers (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 222.1

The Lakers (3-6-0 ATS) have covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 16.7% less often than the Trail Blazers (4-4-0) this year.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 33.3% of the time this season (three out of nine). That's less often than Portland and its opponents have (four out of eight).

The Lakers have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (3-2) this season, higher than the .375 winning percentage for the Trail Blazers as a moneyline underdog (3-5).

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, the Lakers are scoring 110.4 points per game (20th-ranked in league). They are surrendering 116.6 points per contest on defense (22nd-ranked).

Los Angeles ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 48 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, it is averaging 42.8 rebounds per game (23rd-ranked in league).

The Lakers rank 20th in the NBA with 24.7 dimes per game.

Los Angeles ranks 12th in the NBA with 13.7 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 21st with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Lakers have been inefficient, as they rank second-worst in the league in three-pointers made (9.3 per game) and third-worst in three-point percentage (31.1%).

