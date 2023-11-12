The Los Angeles Lakers (4-5) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) after victories in three home games in a row. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW

SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-9.5) - -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-10) 218.5 -510 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Lakers are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -55 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.4 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 116.6 per contest (22nd in the league).

The Trail Blazers have been outscored by 5.1 points per game (posting 106 points per game, 30th in league, while conceding 111.1 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a -41 scoring differential.

Los Angeles has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Lakers and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +900 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 -

