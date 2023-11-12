Will Kenneth Walker III Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenneth Walker III did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Walker's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Walker has run for 532 yards on 126 carries with six touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry, and has 15 catches (20 targets) for 111 yards.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- The Seahawks have two other running backs on the injury list this week:
- Kenny McIntosh (FP/knee): 0 Rush Att
- DeeJay Dallas (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rush Att; 14 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 4 Rec; 11 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Walker 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|126
|532
|6
|4.2
|20
|15
|111
|0
Walker Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|12
|64
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|17
|43
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|18
|97
|2
|3
|59
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|17
|79
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|19
|62
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|26
|105
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|8
|66
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|9
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
