Keenan Allen vs. Jerry Jacobs: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:33 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
At SoFi Stadium in Week 10, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be lined up against the Detroit Lions pass defense and Jerry Jacobs. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.
Chargers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions
|102.6
|12.8
|4
|31
|11.28
Keenan Allen vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen leads his team with 720 receiving yards on 62 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Through the air, Los Angeles has put up 1,919 passing yards this season, ranking 14th in the league. When it comes to passing TDs, it is eighth in the NFL with 14.
- With 201 points this season (10th in NFL), the Chargers have been getting it done on offense.
- Los Angeles is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.4 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Chargers are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 42 total red-zone pass attempts (52.5% red-zone pass rate).
Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense
- Jerry Jacobs has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended to his name.
- In the air, Detroit has given up the 10th-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 1,761 (220.1 per game).
- The Lions are allowing 20.6 points per game, 13th in the NFL.
- Detroit has allowed over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.
- The Lions have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Jerry Jacobs
|Rec. Targets
|83
|52
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|62
|5
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.6
|30
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|720
|33
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|90.0
|4.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|239
|1.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|3
|Interceptions
