At SoFi Stadium in Week 10, the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen will be lined up against the Detroit Lions pass defense and Jerry Jacobs. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chargers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 102.6 12.8 4 31 11.28

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Keenan Allen vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen leads his team with 720 receiving yards on 62 receptions with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Los Angeles has put up 1,919 passing yards this season, ranking 14th in the league. When it comes to passing TDs, it is eighth in the NFL with 14.

With 201 points this season (10th in NFL), the Chargers have been getting it done on offense.

Los Angeles is airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking 10th in the NFL with 35.4 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Chargers are airing it out a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 42 total red-zone pass attempts (52.5% red-zone pass rate).

Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense

Jerry Jacobs has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 33 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

In the air, Detroit has given up the 10th-lowest amount of passing yards in the NFL, 1,761 (220.1 per game).

The Lions are allowing 20.6 points per game, 13th in the NFL.

Detroit has allowed over 100 receiving yards to one player this season.

The Lions have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Keenan Allen vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Jerry Jacobs Rec. Targets 83 52 Def. Targets Receptions 62 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.6 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 720 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 90.0 4.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 239 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.