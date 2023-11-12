When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Keenan Allen get into the end zone? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Keenan Allen score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This year Allen has 62 catches on 83 targets, with a team-best 720 yards receiving (90 per game) and four TDs.

Allen has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of eight games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 9 6 76 0 Week 2 @Titans 10 8 111 2 Week 3 @Vikings 20 18 215 0 Week 4 Raiders 5 3 32 1 Week 6 Cowboys 11 7 85 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 9 4 55 0 Week 8 Bears 10 8 69 0 Week 9 @Jets 9 8 77 0

