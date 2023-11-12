Keenan Allen will be up against the 15th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers meet the Detroit Lions in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Allen has 62 receptions for a team-leading 720 yards and four TDs this year. He has been targeted 83 times.

Allen vs. the Lions

Allen vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Detroit in the 2023 season.

Nine players have grabbed a TD pass against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Lions allow 220.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Lions have conceded 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 15th among NFL defenses.

Keenan Allen Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 80.5 (-111)

Allen Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Allen has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 62.5% of his games (five of eight).

Allen has 29.3% of his team's target share (83 targets on 283 passing attempts).

He has 720 receiving yards on 83 targets to rank 32nd in league play with 8.7 yards per target.

Allen has reeled in a touchdown pass in three of eight games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 22.7% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

Allen has been targeted eight times in the red zone (19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts).

Allen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 9 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 8 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 9 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 7 REC / 85 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

