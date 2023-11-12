Justin Herbert vs. Jared Goff in Week 10: Chargers vs. Lions Preview, Stats
With the Detroit Lions (6-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) squaring off on November 12 at SoFi Stadium, Jared Goff and Justin Herbert will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.
Chargers vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
Justin Herbert vs. Jared Goff Matchup
|Justin Herbert
|2023 Stats
|Jared Goff
|8
|Games Played
|8
|67%
|Completion %
|68.3%
|2,026 (253.3)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|2,174 (271.8)
|13
|Touchdowns
|12
|4
|Interceptions
|5
|98 (12.3)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|13 (1.6)
|3
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Other Matchup Previews
Justin Herbert Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 260.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Lions Defensive Stats
- This season, the Lions are ceding 20.6 points per contest (13th in NFL) and 296.9 total yards per game (fourth).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit's D has been on top of its game, with 1,761 passing yards allowed this year (10th-fewest in NFL).
- Against the run, the Lions' defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 614 rushing yards allowed this season (second-fewest in NFL).
- Defensively, Detroit is second in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 32.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 27th (65.4%).
Jared Goff Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 266.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Chargers Defensive Stats
