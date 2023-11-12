With the Detroit Lions (6-2) and the Los Angeles Chargers (4-4) squaring off on November 12 at SoFi Stadium, Jared Goff and Justin Herbert will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, digging into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Chargers vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Justin Herbert vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Justin Herbert 2023 Stats Jared Goff 8 Games Played 8 67% Completion % 68.3% 2,026 (253.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,174 (271.8) 13 Touchdowns 12 4 Interceptions 5 98 (12.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 13 (1.6) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Justin Herbert Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 260.5 yards

: Over/Under 260.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Lions Defensive Stats

This season, the Lions are ceding 20.6 points per contest (13th in NFL) and 296.9 total yards per game (fourth).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit's D has been on top of its game, with 1,761 passing yards allowed this year (10th-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Lions' defense has been firing on all cylinders, with 614 rushing yards allowed this season (second-fewest in NFL).

Defensively, Detroit is second in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 32.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it is 27th (65.4%).

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 266.5 yards

: Over/Under 266.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chargers Defensive Stats

