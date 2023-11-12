In the Week 10 tilt between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Justin Herbert find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Herbert will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Justin Herbert score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Herbert has rushed for 98 yards on 32 carries (12.3 yards per game), with three touchdowns.

Herbert has also caught one pass for 10 yards (1.3 per game).

Herbert has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. That was one of two games in which he hit paydirt on the ground.

Justin Herbert Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Dolphins 23 33 229 1 0 5 17 1 Week 2 @Titans 27 41 305 2 0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 40 47 405 3 0 2 11 0 Week 4 Raiders 13 24 167 1 1 12 27 2 Week 6 Cowboys 22 37 227 2 1 6 20 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 17 30 259 1 2 2 5 0 Week 8 Bears 31 40 298 3 0 1 1 0 Week 9 @Jets 16 30 136 0 0 3 17 0

Rep Justin Herbert with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.