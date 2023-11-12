Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will be up against the Detroit Lions and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, with kickoff at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Herbert leads Los Angeles with 2,026 passing yards (253.3 per game). Herbert has also put up a 67% completion percentage while throwing for 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. With 98 yards on 32 attempts and three TDs, Herbert also has helped out on the ground.

Herbert vs. the Lions

Herbert vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games Detroit has allowed two opposing players to rack up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Lions have allowed five players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Four opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Detroit in 2023.

Two players have thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Lions this season.

The Lions give up 220.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have the No. 15 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, conceding 11 this season (1.4 per game).

Justin Herbert Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 265.5 (-115)

265.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-118)

Herbert Passing Insights

Herbert has surpassed his passing yards prop total in three of eight opportunities this season.

The Chargers have passed 57.6% of the time and run 42.4% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

With 282 attempts for 2,026 passing yards, Herbert is 13th in NFL action with 7.2 yards per attempt.

In seven of eight games this season, Herbert completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs four times.

He has scored 16 of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (72.7%).

Herbert has attempted 42 passes in the red zone (52.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Justin Herbert Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-111)

Herbert Rushing Insights

So far this season, Herbert has hit the over four times on his rushing yards prop bet (in eight opportunities).

Herbert has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has eight carries in the red zone (21.1% of his team's 38 red zone rushes).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 16-for-30 / 136 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 31-for-40 / 298 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 17-for-30 / 259 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 22-for-37 / 227 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 13-for-24 / 167 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 12 ATT / 27 YDS / 2 TDs

