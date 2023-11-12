Will Joshua Kelley pay out his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers clash with the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Joshua Kelley score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Kelley has had 74 attempts for a team-leading 323 rushing yards (40.4 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Kelley also has three catches for 11 yards (1.4 per game) on the year.

Kelley has found the end zone via the ground in two games this season.

Joshua Kelley Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 91 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Titans 13 39 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Vikings 11 12 0 1 5 0 Week 4 Raiders 17 65 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 1 2 0 1 2 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 7 75 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Bears 6 21 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 18 0 1 4 0

