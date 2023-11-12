Joshua Kelley will be facing the third-best run defense in the league when his Los Angeles Chargers take on the Detroit Lions in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

In the ground game, Kelley carried the ball 74 times for a team-leading 323 yards (40.4 ypg) and has two rushing scores. Kelley has also contributed three receptions for 11 yards, good for 1.4 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kelley and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kelley vs. the Lions

Kelley vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Lions in the 2023 season.

Detroit has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Lions have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Lions is allowing 76.8 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks third in the league.

So far this season, the Lions have given up six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.8 per game. That ranks 13th among NFL defenses.

Watch Chargers vs Lions on Fubo!

Joshua Kelley Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kelley with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kelley Rushing Insights

Kelley hit his rushing yards over once in six games played this season.

The Chargers have passed 57.6% of the time and run 42.4% this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 208 rushes this season. He's handled 74 of those carries (35.6%).

Kelley has found paydirt on the ground in two games this year but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has scored two of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (9.1%).

He has 11 carries in the red zone (28.9% of his team's 38 red zone rushes).

Joshua Kelley Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 3.5 (-110)

Kelley Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Kelley has topped his receiving yards prop bet.

Kelley has received 2.1% of his team's 283 passing attempts this season (six targets).

He has averaged 1.8 yards per target (11 yards on six targets).

Kelley, in eight games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kelley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.