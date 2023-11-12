When the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Joshua Jacobs hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Joshua Jacobs score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has carried the ball 159 times for a team-high 506 yards (56.2 per game), with five touchdowns.

Jacobs also has 28 catches for 242 yards (26.9 per game).

Jacobs has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in four games.

Joshua Jacobs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0 Week 8 @Lions 15 61 1 2 27 0 Week 9 Giants 26 98 2 0 0 0

