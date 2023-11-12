Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks' Week 10 contest against the Washington Commanders starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Smith-Njigba's stats can be found on this page.

Smith-Njigba's season stats include 272 yards on 29 receptions (9.4 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 43 times.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

The Seahawks have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Noah Fant (FP/wrist): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Dareke Young (LP/groin): 14 Rec; 226 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Colby Parkinson (DNP/biceps): 12 Rec; 138 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 10 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Smith-Njigba 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 43 29 272 165 2 9.4

Smith-Njigba Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 5 3 13 0 Week 2 @Lions 6 5 34 0 Week 3 Panthers 3 1 10 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 3 5 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 4 48 0 Week 7 Cardinals 7 4 63 1 Week 8 Browns 4 3 36 1 Week 9 @Ravens 7 6 63 0

