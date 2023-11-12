On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the San Jose Sharks. Is Jakob Silfverberg going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Silfverberg scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

Silfverberg has picked up one assist on the power play.

Silfverberg's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 62 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Silfverberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:32 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:54 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:55 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:27 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 12:28 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:09 Away W 3-2 OT 10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:45 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 7:59 Away L 2-1

Ducks vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

