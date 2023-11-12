The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ilya Lyubushkin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Lyubushkin stats and insights

  • Lyubushkin is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.
  • Lyubushkin has zero points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 62 goals in total (4.4 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 21 blocked shots per game.

Lyubushkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:05 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:18 Away W 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:49 Away W 3-2 OT
10/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 3-1
10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 2-1

Ducks vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

