In the Week 10 contest between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Hunter Renfrow get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Renfrow will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Hunter Renfrow score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Renfrow has 12 receptions (on 19 targets) for 124 yards, averaging 17.7 yards per game.

Renfrow does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Hunter Renfrow Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Bills 1 1 23 0 Week 3 Steelers 2 2 17 0 Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 12 0 Week 5 Packers 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 3 2 14 0 Week 8 @Lions 4 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 3 2 32 0

Rep Hunter Renfrow with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.