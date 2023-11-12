Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Hawaii
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:05 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Week 11 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store, including those involving Hawaii programs. Among those games is the Air Force Falcons playing the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
College Football Games to Watch in Hawaii on TV This Week
Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Air Force (-18.5)
