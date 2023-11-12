When the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions go head to head in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Gerald Everett find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Gerald Everett score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Everett's 21 receptions are good enough for 167 yards (23.9 per game) and two TDs. He has been targeted on 25 occasions.

Everett has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Gerald Everett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 2 @Titans 3 3 47 0 Week 3 @Vikings 6 6 30 0 Week 4 Raiders 2 2 9 0 Week 6 Cowboys 5 3 16 1 Week 7 @Chiefs 4 3 26 1 Week 9 @Jets 2 2 18 0

