Los Angeles Chargers receiver Gerald Everett will be up against the Detroit Lions and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

So far this season, Everett has caught 21 passes on 25 targets for 167 yards and two TDs, averaging 23.9 yards per game.

Everett vs. the Lions

Everett vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 36 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 36 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

The Lions have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The 220.1 passing yards the Lions give up per contest makes them the 15th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Lions' defense ranks 15th in the NFL with 11 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Gerald Everett Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Everett Receiving Insights

In three of seven games this season, Everett has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Everett has received 8.8% of his team's 283 passing attempts this season (25 targets).

He has been targeted 25 times, averaging 6.7 yards per target (94th in NFL).

Everett has had a touchdown catch in two of seven games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 9.1% of his team's 22 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Everett (five red zone targets) has been targeted 11.9% of the time in the red zone (42 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Everett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 11/6/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 6 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

