The Anaheim Ducks, with Frank Vatrano, will be in action Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Does a bet on Vatrano interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Frank Vatrano vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

Vatrano has averaged 18:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

In five of 13 games this season Vatrano has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In seven of 13 games this season, Vatrano has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In two of 13 games this year, Vatrano has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Vatrano has an implied probability of 55.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 62 total goals (4.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -45 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 13 Games 4 12 Points 2 9 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.