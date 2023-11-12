You can see player prop bet odds for Mason McTavish, Tomas Hertl and others on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Honda Center.

Ducks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ducks vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

McTavish is one of Anaheim's top contributors (14 total points), having collected six goals and eight assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 6 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 1 0 1 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Oct. 30 2 1 3 5

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Frank Vatrano has accumulated 12 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding three assists.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 2 2 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 30 1 0 1 2

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Ryan Strome's season total of 12 points has come from two goals and 10 assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 10 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 5 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Nov. 1 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 30 0 1 1 2

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

Hertl's two goals and seven assists in 14 games for San Jose add up to nine total points on the season.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Penguins Nov. 4 0 2 2 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 2 0 0 0 2

Fabian Zetterlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Fabian Zetterlund is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with six total points (0.4 per game), with four goals and two assists in 14 games.

Zetterlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 9 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canucks Nov. 2 1 0 1 3

