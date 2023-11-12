Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Sharks on November 12, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Mason McTavish, Tomas Hertl and others on the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Honda Center.
Ducks vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ducks vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
McTavish is one of Anaheim's top contributors (14 total points), having collected six goals and eight assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|2
|1
|3
|5
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Frank Vatrano has accumulated 12 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding three assists.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Ryan Strome's season total of 12 points has come from two goals and 10 assists.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Hertl's two goals and seven assists in 14 games for San Jose add up to nine total points on the season.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Fabian Zetterlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Fabian Zetterlund is one of the impact players on offense for San Jose with six total points (0.4 per game), with four goals and two assists in 14 games.
Zetterlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canucks
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
