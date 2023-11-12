The San Jose Sharks (2-11-1), losers of six road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-6) at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ducks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Ducks (-200) Sharks (+165) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have not been a moneyline favorite so far this season.

Anaheim has not played a game with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Anaheim and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in six of 12 games this season.

Ducks vs Sharks Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks vs. Sharks Rankings

Ducks Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 40 (21st) Goals 17 (32nd) 40 (10th) Goals Allowed 62 (32nd) 9 (17th) Power Play Goals 7 (21st) 12 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (27th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Ducks Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Anaheim has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 games, Anaheim went over five times.

The Ducks' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Ducks have scored 0.1 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Ducks offense's 40 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

The Ducks are ranked 10th in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 40 total goals (3.1 per game).

Their goal differential (0) ranks them 16th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.