The Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish and the San Jose Sharks' Tomas Hertl will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.

Ducks vs. Sharks Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

McTavish is one of Anaheim's leading contributors with 14 points. He has scored six goals and picked up eight assists this season.

Frank Vatrano has chipped in with 12 points (nine goals, three assists).

Ryan Strome has posted two goals and 10 assists for Anaheim.

John Gibson's record is 2-4-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.41 goals against average) and made 175 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

Hertl is a leading scorer for San Jose, with nine points this season, as he has put up two goals and seven assists in 14 games.

Fabian Zetterlund is a top scorer for San Jose, with six total points this season. In 14 games, he has netted four goals and provided two assists.

This season, Calen Addison has scored zero goals and contributed five assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of five.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen's record stands at 0-5-0 on the season, allowing 22 goals (4.4 goals against average) and amassing 154 saves with an .875% save percentage (58th in the league).

Ducks vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 1.21 32nd 15th 3.08 Goals Allowed 4.43 32nd 25th 28.8 Shots 23.9 32nd 25th 32.9 Shots Allowed 37.9 32nd 15th 20.45% Power Play % 15.91% 23rd 14th 80.33% Penalty Kill % 72.55% 28th

