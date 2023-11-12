The San Jose Sharks (2-11-1), losers of six road games in a row, visit the Anaheim Ducks (7-6) at Honda Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD.

In the last 10 games, the Ducks are 5-5-0 while totaling 30 goals against 28 goals conceded. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (25.7%).

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we expect to emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey contest.

Ducks vs. Sharks Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Ducks 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (-200)

Ducks (-200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Sharks Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks are 3-0-3 in overtime contests as part of a 7-6 overall record.

Anaheim has eight points (4-2-0) in the six games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Ducks recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Anaheim has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Ducks are 7-1-0 in the eight games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 14 points).

In the three games when Anaheim has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 2-1-0 record (four points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Anaheim is 1-4-0 (two points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents eight times, and went 6-2-0 (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Ducks Rank Ducks AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 1.21 32nd 13th 3.08 Goals Allowed 4.43 32nd 25th 28.8 Shots 23.9 32nd 26th 32.9 Shots Allowed 37.9 32nd 16th 20.45% Power Play % 15.91% 23rd 14th 80.33% Penalty Kill % 72.55% 27th

Ducks vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

