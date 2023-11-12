The Anaheim Ducks (7-6) are home favorites (-200 moneyline odds to win) against the San Jose Sharks (2-11-1, +165 moneyline odds). The contest on Sunday starts at 8:00 PM ET from Honda Center on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Sharks Betting Trends

San Jose's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals three of 14 times.

The Ducks will play as a moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Sharks have been an underdog in 14 games this season, with two upset wins (14.3%).

Anaheim is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -200.

San Jose has 14 games this season playing as the underdog by +165 or longer, and is 2-12 in those contests.

Ducks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 7-3 5-5-0 6.4 3.00 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.00 2.80 9 25.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-8-0 1-6 2-7-1 6.4 1.10 4.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-8-0 1.10 4.60 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 5-5 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-8 Puck Line Covers 1 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

