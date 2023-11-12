How to Watch the Ducks vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, November 12, with the Sharks having lost six consecutive away games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD as the Ducks look to defeat the Sharks.
Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks vs Sharks Additional Info
|Ducks vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Ducks vs Sharks Prediction
|Ducks vs Sharks Player Props
|Ducks vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have given up 40 total goals (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.
- The Ducks' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mason McTavish
|13
|6
|8
|14
|6
|3
|54.7%
|Ryan Strome
|12
|2
|10
|12
|7
|8
|39.5%
|Frank Vatrano
|13
|9
|3
|12
|1
|6
|33.3%
|Troy Terry
|13
|5
|6
|11
|10
|8
|0%
|Pavel Mintyukov
|13
|1
|8
|9
|4
|2
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks concede 4.4 goals per game (62 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- With 17 goals (1.2 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Sharks are 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 46 goals (4.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged just 1.1 goals per game (11 total) over that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|14
|2
|7
|9
|5
|9
|61.6%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|14
|4
|2
|6
|7
|4
|36.4%
|Anthony Duclair
|13
|3
|2
|5
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Calen Addison
|14
|0
|5
|5
|0
|2
|-
|William Eklund
|14
|2
|2
|4
|4
|7
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.