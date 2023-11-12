The Anaheim Ducks welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, November 12, with the Sharks having lost six consecutive away games.

Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs Sharks Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 40 total goals (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL action.

The Ducks' 40 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 21st-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Ducks have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals over that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mason McTavish 13 6 8 14 6 3 54.7% Ryan Strome 12 2 10 12 7 8 39.5% Frank Vatrano 13 9 3 12 1 6 33.3% Troy Terry 13 5 6 11 10 8 0% Pavel Mintyukov 13 1 8 9 4 2 -

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks concede 4.4 goals per game (62 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

With 17 goals (1.2 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Sharks are 2-8-0 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 46 goals (4.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged just 1.1 goals per game (11 total) over that time.

Sharks Key Players